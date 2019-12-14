St Paul Choral Society, under the direction of Hugo Agius Muscat, will tomorrow be singing in the traditional Anglican Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta at 6.30pm.

The concert will be repeated at the Holy Trinity church, Sliema, on Monday at 6.30pm.

The choir will also be joining the New Choral Singers in a Christmas concert being held at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral on Wednesday at 7.30pm. And on Thursday, the choir is holding a Christmas concert at the Divine Mercy sanctuary in Naxxar at 7pm, with guest soloist Raisa Micallef.

The choir performs both locally and abroad. It recently returned from another successful tour, following previous tours to London (2011), Austria (2013), Paris (2015) and Spain (2017). This year, The Heart of Europe Tour took the choir to some of the finest churches and cathedrals in Germany, France and Luxemburg.

Its repertoire ranges from the 16th century to the present day. Established in 1998, SPCS has around 60 members who meet every Wednesday for practice at the sanctuary in Naxxar.

Entrance to all the events is free.