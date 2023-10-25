St Paul’s Missionary College celebrated Digital Day on Wednesday bringing purpose-driven technology into the classroom.

Students were aksed to reflect on their work, spread the word about innovative digital learning programmes and advocate for digital equity.

Video: St Paul's Missionary College

Students in Junior School have been working on different digital activities throughout these past weeks, developing a range of skills, including the ability to use technology to solve problems and innovate, collaborate with peers and discover advanced technologies through coding, augmented reality, robotics and AI among others.

On Wednesday, the children experienced new technologies and enjoyed unplugged activities using different software.

Various workshops were organised for all year groups, as well as exhibitions and seminars.

Senior School celebrated the day on the theme “Game Development”. The school tried to highlight what goes behind the scenes in the game development process, both from the software development side aspect and also from the technological and media perspective.

Various workshops related to game development were held.