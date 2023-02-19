Celebrating Valentine’s Day this week really got me thinking about love and kindness, not least because it comes four days after the feast of St Paul, who was the first person of note to foster the myth of Maltese kindness and hospitality.

When I’m particularly angry about something heinous I’ve seen on the news, I think back to those words the first saint to grace our islands allegedly said. I often wonder if he was drunk, if Malta was entirely repopulated since then (it was) or if something went seriously wrong since he was here.

At the beginning of the week, a post was published on social media by the Naxxar local council stating that, after they had asked for aid for the victims of the Turkish earthquake, several people had shown up with trash they wanted to get rid of. This post caused an uproar, with many people saying that it was disgusting that charity was being treated in this way and that everyone had the right to give what they could afford.

However, what many seem to fail to understand is that just because people are desperate, it doesn’t make it right to give them your unwanted scraps. They deserve the dignity of not wearing your dead, holey jumper.

I’ve seen this over and over again locally when people try to sell broken things at virtually the same price they bought them for. We like to pretend that we are generous but, then, we are the same petty people who will take our neighbours to court over the slightest perceived offence, can’t stand it when someone has nicer things than us and are always ready to judge people for making different choices than us. And, while we are at it, let’s not forget the dozens of men, women and children we allow the sea to swallow up yearly because they dare to look different from us and leave their country for a better life.

Even with illness and disability, we need to make a spectacle to motivate people to put their hands in their pockets and donate. If there’s one thing I’ve always thought was awful it’s the way that those in need of funding always have to sit down with camera lights shining into their already red eyes, having to tell their heart-breaking stories of woe from A to Z to captivated audiences.

It’s heartrending, harrowing and traumatic to hear and, yet, many people lap it up. Shouldn’t people be able to retain their privacy instead of almost being turned into objects of morbid fascination? Why can’t people just give regardless?

As I hear yet another story of old dogs being turned out of their homes because they have become too costly for their owners to maintain, I can’t help but wonder if this is indeed the same Malta that St Paul decided to stick around on for three months.

Then again, if we didn’t have this thin veneer of Catholic faith that so many people claim to subscribe to without actually understanding it, we would probably be stoning people in the streets instead of just casually threatening to do so.

Maybe a new saint will visit us soon and remind us that it’s not what we do that matters; it’s why we do it.