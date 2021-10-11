The Collegiate Church of St Paul Shipwrecked, one of the most beautiful churches in the island, was closely connected to the building of Valletta.

The church has always been significantly connected to the Sovereign Order of Malta and served for a long period of time as the bishop’s main church in the city.

On May 25, 1750, due to the city’s rapid expansion, the Metropolitan Cathedral Chapter of Mdina purchased a plot of land in Valletta, deciding to erect a parish church for the spiritual care of its inhabitants.

Until the construction work could start, on December 20, 1570, the Capitular Vicar, Antonio Bartolo, ordered Don Teramo Balzan to administer the Holy Sacraments for the residents from the chapel of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

On April 22, 1571, canon Bartolo, in full agreement with the Metropolitan Cathedral Chapter, decreed the foundation of the parish. Its territory was detached from the one of the parish of St George, Qormi.

Canon Bartolo went on to appoint Don Teramo as the first parish priest of the church dedicated to St Paul Shipwrecked.

With the monetary help of the Cathedral Chapter, the construction phase was swiftly completed and in December 1582 Don Teramo left the Carmelite Fathers’ chapel and started to officiate from the newly-built parish church.

Since local churches were closed between March and April 2021 due to the pandemic, celebrations marking the 450th anniversary were transferred to this month and a programme of activities ‘Il-Mixja ta’ 450 sena Storja ta’ Parroċċa – b’Ħarsitna ’l Quddiem” (The 450-year journey of a parish – looking ahead), was recently finalised.

A booklet has been published and will be distributed to every family in the parish.

Programme

October 22: Archbishop Charles Scicluna inaugurates and blesses the restored and refurbished St Roque parish centre in St Ursula Street.

October 24: From 10am to 12.30pm – Open Day St Roque parish centre.

October 31: 450th anniversary celebration – 10.30am Pontifical Mass presided over by Archbishop Alessandro D’Errico, Apostolic Nuncio to Malta, together with Rev. Archpriest Can. David Cilia and the Rev. Chapter of the Collegiate Church.

The choir and orchestra will be conducted by Maestro Hermann Farrugia Frantz.