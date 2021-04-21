St Paul’s Bay local councillor Graziella Galea has been appointed a national ambassador of the covenant of mayors.

Galea, a former mayor who serves as minority leader of the St Paul’s Bay council, joins 26 other politicians from across European Union member states who serve as ambassadors in the covenant.

The covenant of mayors was launched in 2008 by the European Commission to support cities and regions in delivering on the EU's 2020 climate and energy targets. National ambassadors are responsible endorsing and reinforcing the initiative in every member state, taking part in country-specific activities, reinforcing cooperation with MEPs and national governments and helping municipalities become leaders in delivering climate action.

"Each local council should ensure that its actions always keep the environment at the very forefront. Local councils, as the level of governance which is most trusted and closest to the people, can engage local communities to contribute to the EU's climate ambitions," Galea said at an online event launching the chamber of national ambassadors on Wednesday.

Addressing the ambassadors from the other member states Galea said she was committed to raising more awareness about climate action and pledged to “push for direct EU funding to help local councils create much-needed green spaces in urban environments, and for local councils to be further engaged in national projects concerning waste management."

Galea said local councils should be backed in their efforts to tap different climate action initiatives and emphasised the need for national governments to consult with local councils on large-scale projects, such as the construction of a waste incinerator.