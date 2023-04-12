Final deeds of sale of residential property reached 1,036 during March, a decrease of 154 when compared to March last year, but promise of sale agreements increased by 59 over the same period, to reach 1,172.

The National Statistics Office said the value of the final deeds totalled €249.1 million, representing a drop of 4.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in March 2022.

963, or 93.0 per cent, of the final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for virtually all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €207.1 million, equivalent to 83.1 per cent of the total value.

The highest number of final deeds of sale were recorded in St Paul's Bay (97), Mosta (55), Żabbar (41) and Birkirkara (40).

The highest numbers of promise of sale agreements were in St Paul's Bay (84), Birkirkara (61), St Julians (53) and Mosta (47).