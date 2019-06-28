The organisers of the St Paul’s Bay festa are earning praise for a new initiative: statue pedestals that leave the pavement accessible to wheelchair users or parents with pushchairs.



For years, pavements obstructed by pedestals were considered one of the minor public inconveniences associated with the traditional village feasts.



But during the annual feast of Our Lady of Sorrows in St Paul’s Bay last week, organisers rolled out new pedestals taking up less than half a metre of width at the base.



Photos of one of the new pedestals were shared by Oliver Scicluna, head of the Commission for the Rights of Persons with a Disability (CPRD), who said the initiative was almost “too good to be true”.

Massimo Bray, secretary of the Kumitat Festa Marija Sultana tal-Martri, told Times of Malta the committee had planned to replace its statues and pedestals to celebrate its 50-year anniversary, and had decided to go the extra mile to make its feast more accessible.



So far, only two of the 12 statues used during the feast have been changed to the new designs, but Mr Bray said the initiative would continue in the years to come.



“We planned to change all the pedestals over the next six years, but the response has been so good and we have received so much support that we may be able to speed it up,” he said.



“Everyone has welcomed our goal and hopefully we’ve started something that others will follow.”



St Paul’s Bay mayor Alfred Grima also commended the initiative, telling Times of Malta he was proud that the town was making an effort to be more inclusive in its celebrations.