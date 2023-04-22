The St Paul’s Bay local council has donated three e-bikes to the police force, to assist officers who patrol the busy coastal town.

Officers patrolling the St Paul’s Bay area must keep watch of St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba, Qawra, Xemxija and Burmarrad.

While the police force has a budget of more than €85 million for 2023, local councils must make do with much leaner budgets. According to the National Audit Office, the St Paul’s Bay local council had income of €2.4 million in 2021.

The donations were made through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by mayor Alfred Grima, council Secretary Marico Sammut and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

Gafà said that community policing strategies were proving successful and local councils were now understanding that they are ideally placed to identify problems in their localities.

St Paul’s Bay has its own particular challenges, Gafà said, and these issues could be better tackled thanks to the implementation of community policing.