St Peter's statue.

Fontana local council will be carrying out restoration works on two stone statues of St Peter and St Paul.

An agreement was recently signed between mayor Saviour Borg and executive secretary Heidi Grech and parish priest Simon M. Cachia.

The statues, mounted on the façade of the church, had been sculpted by Giovanni Gafà, of Nadur, and had originally been placed inside St George’s church in Victoria, one on each side of the titular painting.

Towards the beginning of the 20th century, the statues were donated to Fontana parish.

The statues were placed on two pedestals, one at each end of the steps leading to the parvis.

In the 1960s, when the naves of the church were being constructed, the statues were placed on the church façade.