Last Sunday, the Gozo cathedral commemorated the feast of St Ursula, patron saint of Gozo.

After the singing of morning prayers, a procession with the bust-relic of St Ursula (pictured) was held along the streets of the Citadel, followed by Pontifical Mass by Bishop Anton Teuma.

During the offertory, Samuel Azzopardi, president of the Gozo Regional Council, in the presence of the Victoria mayor and other village mayors, presented an oil lamp to Mgr Teuma to place it in front of the bust-relic of St Ursula.

The council will see that the lamp will be kept alight all year round. This tradition goes back to 1620 when the Università of Gozo, the local regional government, started to make such an offering that continued uninterruptedly until 1818.