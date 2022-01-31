Santa Lucia FC are set to bolster their defence with a Deadline Day signing as they have reached an agreement to sign defender Lorenzo Soares Fonseca, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 24-year-old has arrived in Malta on Sunday, and has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club and has put pen to paper until the end of the season.

The signing of a defender was a priority for new Sta Lucia FC coach Giovanni Tedesco who last week replaced Oliver Spiteri at the helm of the team.

