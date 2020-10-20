Following an impressive 2-1 win over Floriana last weekend, Santa Lucia claimed another three points thanks to a 2-0 win over neighbours Tarxien Rainbows – a win which enables Oliver Spiteri’s side to move to a more comfortable position.

With Kevin Ante Rosero, Alan da Silva Souza and Jamie Zerafa, amongst others, in excellent form, they were clearly a better side during the first half, taking the lead towards the end.

During the second half, they suffered some pressure from their opponents but managed to keep them under control and eventually secured victory with another goal.

