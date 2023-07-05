Santa Lucia have completed a major transfer coup with the capture of Malta international midfielder Steve Pisani, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Saints are looking to put behind them a disappointing 2022-23 campaign which saw the team in a fierce relegation battle and only managed to retain their top-flight status when they beat Żejtun Corinthians in the promotion/relegation play-off last May.

Now, Sta Lucia are working hard to add more quality to their squad and have identified Pisani as their perfect midfield reinforcement.

The Sta Lucia top hierarchy held talks with Gżira United over the veteran midfielder and after protracted talks a deal was finally reached this week.

