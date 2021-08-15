Sta Lucia FC agree terms to sign Italian midfielder Conti

Sta Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign Italian midfielder Gianmarco Conti, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian midfielder is not a new face to Maltese football as he arrived to our islands in 2016 when he joined Gżira United.

With the Maroons, Conti had two spells. In his first season in 2016-17 he made 30 appearances with the Premier League club and scored three goals and provided four assists.

Then he returned to Italy but was re-signed by Gżira United in season January 2019 when he made 12 appearances and netted one goal for the remaining of the 2018-19.

