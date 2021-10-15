Elmo Insurance have announced their sponsorship of Santa Lucia Football Club.

Santa Lucia’s team, The Saints, will now begin sporting the Elmo Insurance logo across their uniforms. It’s a sponsorship that will nurture the club, and Malta’s favourite sport, for three years.

This year marks Elmo’s 40th anniversary, however, it’s not the only one celebrating its long-standing history. Santa Lucia’s football club was founded almost 50 years ago – a testament to how while so much has changed, the club’s passion remains.

“At Elmo Insurance, we put people at the heart of everything we do, so we always look for ways to give back to the local community,” says COO Anthony Cauchi.

