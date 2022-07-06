Santa Lucia FC announced the appointment of Pablo Cortes Sanchez as their new head coach.

The Spanish coach fills in the void left by coach Giovanni Tedesco who did not renew his contract with the southerners at the end of last season.

Cortes Sanchez is a new face in Maltese football and will be given the rein of the Sta Lucia club who were restored to the Premier League last week following Pembroke Athleta’s decision to forfeit their place in the top flight and opt for an ‘Amateur’ licence.

“We are delighted to announce, Pablo Cortes Sanchez is the new Head Coach of Santa Lucia FC,” the Premier League club announced in a statement.

“Born is Salamanca, Spain, during last season was at Deportivo Alaves managing a promotion to 2RFEF division. Previously coached at Villaralbo CF and at Salamanca CF UDS achieving also a promotion to 3RFEF division with the U23 and promotion with the senior team to 2°B division. Also enjoyed experience at UD Santa Marta doing work as a coach and director of methodology.

