Santa Lucia FC moved a step closer towards starting works on their Sports Commercialisation Law Project after the Planning Authority on Thursday approved the Premier League club’s outline development permit to revamp their football facilities in the locality and turn it into a Centre of Excellence that focuses on players’ development and education.

The Premier League club had initially announced plans to embark on this project two years ago and after submitting their plans to Planning Authority they were finally granted permission on their project during a sitting of Planning Commission, with eight votes in favour and just one against.

Speaking during the sitting, Santa Lucia FC president Robert Micallef said the project’s concept fell under the Sports Commercialisation Law and was formulated according to the legislation guidelines and approved by the commission board.

“Our project is based on sport and education,” Micallef told the Planning Authority Commission.

