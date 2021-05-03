Sta Lucia FC’s supporters club have chosen Kevin Ante Rosero as their player of the year after a scintillating 2020-21 season for the Colombian striker.

The young forward finished as the Premier League top scorer for the Saints with 17 goals scored and provided five assists to help the team finish in eighth place in the Premier League this season with 29 points from 23 matches.

In a statement the Yellow Army – SLFC Malta paid tribute to coach Oliver Spiteri for instilling the team-work mentality in the players and singled out Ante Rosero for an extraordinary season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta