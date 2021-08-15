Santa Lucia FC and Floriana FC have joined forces on Sunday to condemn the racist abuse suffered by Saints goalkeeper Julani Archibald during Saturday’s Premier League match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Reports said that the St Kitts @ Nevis goalkeeper was abused by a section of Floriana fans after the Saints scored their second goal during Saturday’s 2-2 draw in Corradino.

“The racist abuse suffered by our goalkeeper, Julani Arcibald, during yesterday’s match against Floriana FC will not be tolerated by the club,” Sta Lucia FC said in a statement.

“As a club, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Julani who is a professional and inspirational figure to many.

“We refuse to acknowledge any attempt to defend, deflect or deny the abuse Juliani Archibald experienced last night. The club has officially informed Malta Football Association to take strong, effective and urgent action against those responsible of this appalling behaviour.

