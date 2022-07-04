Santa Lucia FC will replace Pembroke Athleta in next season’s BOV Premier League after the latter decided to apply for an ‘Amateur’ category licence, the Malta Football Association announced in a statement on Monday.

Pembroke Athleta caught the headlines last month after club president Alex Calleja told the Times of Malta that the club were ready to forfeit their place in the Premier League due to financial reasons.

Members of the Pembroke Athleta committee had voiced their disapproval at their president’s decision and vowed to fight their case during the club’s annual general meeting but the motion won approval also during that meeting.

Sta Lucia, who last season lost their top-flight status on the final day of the season, will now be reinstated in the 2022-23 Premier League.

On the other hand, Sta Lucia’s promotion to the Premier League had also opened a spot in the Challenge League, the second-tier of Maltese football, and this will be filled by Vittoriosa Stars who finished third from bottom in Section A.

