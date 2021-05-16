Santa Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign striker Vito Plut, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Saints enjoyed a very positive campaign in 2020-21 season, when they finished eighth in the Premier League and are now looking to bolster their squad as they bid to mount a stronger challenge next season.

Santa Lucia FC have targeted Slovenian forward Plut who is currently a free agent after his contract with Tarxien Rainbows expired last season.

