Santa Lucia FC have won the race to secure the signature of wingback Dexter Xuereb, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The capture of Xuereb is another major statement of intent from the Saints who have already signed another talented Maltese player after they had brought in Jurgen Pisani from Floriana a few weeks ago.

Xuereb joined Gżira United in January 2020 from Mosta, but since then has struggled to secure a regular berth in the Maroons starting XI.

In the last few weeks, Gżira United had decided that they are willing to listen to offers for the talented right back.

