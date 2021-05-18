Sta Lucia FC have reached an agreement to sign young striker Jan Tanti, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 23-year-old was on the books of Senglea Athletic last season but has decided to seek pastures new this season and decided to join Sta Lucia FC.

The young forward has agreed personal terms with the Saints and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Tanti came through San Ġwann’s youth academy and made his senior debut with the club in 2017 before moving on loan with Mosta FC in January 2018.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta