SANTA LUCIA 0

GUDJA UNITED 0

SANTA LUCIA

Celio, M. Ellul, S. Pisani, T. Nagamatsu (79 L. Sena), D. Xuereb, J. Pisani, J. Tanti (46 Hulk), G. Virano (46 A. Bradshaw), A. Piazza, J. Valletta (55 Wagner), S. Xerri.

GUDJA UNITED

Y. Sozer, Brenner, M. Angulo, M. Muchardi, J. Arthur, G. Mensah (90 R. Mandes), C. Borg-5.5 (S. Cipriott), N. Tabone, K. Micallef, A. Toure, M. Esposito.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Virano, Ellul, Muchardi, Sena, Hulk.

Red card: Angulo (G) 18

Despite playing for an hour and a half in ten men, Gudja United earned a point against neighbours Santa Lucia.

Gudja, have now collected their third point following a third draw in five matches while Santa Lucia obtained their first point of the season.

Following the dismissal of Marvin Santiago Angulo Pereira, Santa Lucia were expected to gain the upper hand but Jesmond Zammit’s side shared the exchanges throughout the first half and the beginning of the second half. Later in the game, Santa Lucia pushed hard for the winner but the Gudja rearguard, with goalkeeper Yaren Sozer in excellent form, kept them at bay.

Santa Lucia had a first attempt at goal after six minutes when Jan Tanti concluded a good move with a shot from outside the area ending wide.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com