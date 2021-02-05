Floriana held on for a draw against Sta Lucia to win their first point in three games as a first win still eludes their coach John Buttiġieġ after seven matches in charge of the Greens.

The first half was particularly outstanding with numerous chances at both ends, testing the ability of the goalkeepers Ini Akpan and Miguel Montfort.

Completely against the run of play, Adriano Louzada gave Floriana the lead. Frustratingly before the Brazilian’s goal, Apkan had been the busiest of the two goalkeepers. Sta Lucia, who lost to a last-minute goal against Sliema last week, equalised in the second half through Kevin Ante Rosero served by the irrepressible Alan da Silva Souza and as the match wore on, the Saints seemed the more likely winners.

Buttiġieġ rang the changes in the wake of the upset to Sirens. Goalkeeper Akpan, Matias Garcia, Marcelo Dias, Jan Busuttil were all roped in as Adriano Louzada was given his debut.

Buttiġieġ opted for a diamond-shaped midfield that placed Matias Garcia at the top and Diego Venancio in the holding role.

Suspension deprived Sta Lucia coach Oliver Spiteri of Victor Filho while Rei Tachikawa was absent through injury. Adam Magri Overand was dropped back to fill in the boots of Filho at left-back.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta