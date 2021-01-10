SANTA LUCIA 0

BIRKIRKARA 0

Sta Lucia

C. Farrugia-6, T. Desira Tabone-6.5, A. Prates-7, K. Correia-7, A. Magri Overand-5.5, L. Motta-6 (63 G. De Araujo), K. Ante Rosero-6.5, V. Filho-6, J. Zerafa-6, R. Tachikawa-7, K. Xuereb-6.

Birkirkara

S. Guarnone-6, E. Pepe-6, Y. Yankam-6, L. Montebello-5 (73 Caio), P. Mbong-6, R. Briffa-5.5, F. Falcone-5 (82 K. Zammit), C. Attard-6.5, C. Bonanni-5.5, O. Carniello-5, A. Alves-5.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow card: Filho.

BOV player of match: Alex Alves (Birkirkara).

Sta Lucia were able to shake off any possible inhibitions against a Birkirkara side who had shown a marked improvement lately.

Oliver Spiteri’s side stood their ground against opponents whose high aspirations are understandably bringing more pressure to bear for their players, now that they had won six out of their last nine matches.

