Santa Lucia produced the biggest upset in the FA Trophy when they stunned holders Floriana to progress to the Last 16 of the competition on Sunday.

A fine strike from Robert Hehedosh handed the Saints a famous victory that not only sees them go through to the next round but also will be a huge injection of confidence in their fight to avoid relegation in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Floriana produced a disappointing display as they looked short of attacking punch for all their possession and they struggled to break down a resolute Sta Lucia backline to see their title defence crumble on their first hurdle.

Sta Lucia took the ground running and stunned the Trophy holders after seven minutes of play.

In a swift play, Francisco Farias set up Robert Hehedosh with a fine backheel, and the Ukrainian forward beat Georgi Kitanov from close in.

