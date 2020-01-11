Sta Lucia player Camilo Escobar was subjected to racist chants by a group of supporters during Saturday's Premier League match against Valletta at the Centenary Stadium, the Times of Malta has learnt.

Escobar played a leading role for his team as he scored the Saints' second goal from the penalty spot as the match finished in a 2-2 draw.

The incident happened after 36 minutes of play of Saturday's match when Sta Lucia wing back Escobar was subjected to several racist chants by a section of Valletta supporters.

In his match report, referee Stefan Pace reported that the racist chants also included "monkey-like noises".

Here, the Valletta fans allegedly threw a 'half-litre bottle of water' towards Escobar who was standing close to assistant referee Chris Francalanza.

It was here that the referee decided to stop the match for around four minutes and called the respective teams' captain and explained to them that he could take further action if the chants wouldn't stop.

It was here that Valletta players Steve Borg and Jonathan Caruana went towards their fans to try and calm the situation and no further incident was reported.