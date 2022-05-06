Valletta condemned Santa Lucia to the Challenge League next season after beating them 2-1.

Santa Lucia needed the three points, hoping that Balzan fail to beat Sliema Wanderers but Balzan registered a narrow win over the Wanderers to move three points clear of Santa Lucia.

The first half was a balanced affair with few goal scoring opportunities but in the second half, Valletta were a better side, taking a deserved lead and although Santa Lucia equalised – a result which was still not enough for them. To make matters worse, the Citizens kept pushing for more and notched the winner in added time.

