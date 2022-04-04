BALZAN 0

SANTA LUCIA 3

Prates 30, Conti 48, Plut 76

BALZAN

V. Vranes-6 (72 R. Briffa), A. Loof-5 (46 M. Duric-5), P. Fenech-6 (72 S. Jalu), M. Johnson-5, U. Ljubomirac-4 (89 A. Bradwshaw), M. Zlatkovic-5 (88 M. Grima), N. Fendo-5, G. Camilleri-5, M. Mijic-4, A. Andrejic-6, B. Kaljevic-4.

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber-6, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-7 (90 L. Mckay), N. Pulis-6 (90 E. Camilleri), G. Conti-7, V. Plut-7 (80 Alan), D. Valpoort-6 (77 J. Tanti), V. Filho-7, J. Zerafa-6 (80 K. Xuereb), D. Xuereb-6, Y. Fonesca-5.5.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Yellow cards: Loof, Zlatkovic, Xuereb, Valpoort,

BOV player of the match: Gianmarco Conti (Santa Lucia).

Santa Lucia’s revival continued with a 3-0 thrashing of Balzan in their relegation clash earning Giovanni Tedesco their fourth win in five Premier League games.

The Saints moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season as they leapfrogged their opponents, putting Balzan in further trouble.

Balzan made their usual bright start, but failed to take any of their early chances.

Bojan Kaljevic’s low cross found Augustine Loof whose shot was turned away by Justin Haber.

