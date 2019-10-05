STA LUCIA 0

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

Sta Lucia and Senglea Athletic cancelled each other in a goalless stalemate at the Centenary Stadium.

Both sides were looking to bounce back from defeats after Sta Lucia lost to Sirens while Senglea went down to Ħamrun Spartans.

This might have influenced the outcome of the game as while both teams were stretched for the majority of the time, the chances were very limited.

After four minutes, free-kick specialist Gabriel Bohrer saw his effort diverted to a corner by Senglea custodian Anthony Curmi.

Nonetheless, Senglea’s vertical football seemed more effective early on with Jose Wilkson and Taisei Marukawa threatening Sta Lucia’s defensive line with their pace and dribbling.

Yet, the Cottonera outfit did not capitalise on their possession and as the half wore on.

Gradually, Sta Lucia came more into the picture even though they had to wait until the 44th minute for another chance. It was Maycon who tried his luck from a free-kick but his shot sailed over.

The second-half started with end-to-end action but without proper clear-cut chances. Teams were pushing forward but their decision-making was not paying dividends.

On 56 minutes, Senglea’s Cipriott let fly a shot from long-distance with the ball finishing over.

Muscat’s clan came close to put Senglea ahead when on the 71st minute Marukawa darted into the box but his shot was cleared into corner by Zuniga who was guarding Sta Lucia’s empty net.

Ten minutes from time, Diego Segura forced Curmi into action with a well-struck shot which the former Gżira goalkeeper diverted into corner.

Minutes after, Sta Lucia suffered a setback when Bohrer floored Wilfried Zamble and was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Enjoying numerical advantage, Senglea pushed more men forward and Ryan Caruana was alert to push away Manolito Micallef’s set-piece.

Nonetheless, the Cottonera side failed to make the most of their advantage as Sta Lucia stood their ground to take a point in a goalless stalemate.