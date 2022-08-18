Santa Lucia have secured the services of Argentine winger Miguel Alba, the Premier League club have announced.

In Alba, the Saints are bringing in an experienced player who has enjoyed a lot of success in Maltese football, particularly during his spell with Valletta FC.

“Miguel Alba joins Sta Lucia FC,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“We are delighted that the experienced midfielder has agreed a one year contract with the club. Miguel is a well-known professional footballer having already played with top Maltese clubs. Miguel will add the experience needed to our young squad.

“Welcome Miguel”

The capture of Alba is a huge acquisition for Sta Lucia who are looking to bounce back from low-key 2021-22 season which had seen them lose their top-flight status, but were restored to the top-flight after Pembroke Athleta’s decision to forfeit their place for financial issues.

