Santa Lucia have completed the signing of young midfielder Nicholas Pulis from Valletta, the Premier League club confirmed.

On the other hand, the Premier League outfit are also expected to announce the signing of Ghanaian defender Ray Osei Boateng.

Pulis is seen as a great capture for the Saints as the young midfielder has impressed since he made his debut for Valletta's first team two seasons ago.

