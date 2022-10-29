SANTA LUCIA 0

SIRENS 0

SANTA LUCIA

D. Ciappara, L. Fonseca, N. Pulis, L. McKay-5 (60 D. Xuereb), R. Bairam (70 M. Alba), M. Valpoort-5.5, B. Blie, D. Pacheco, J. Pisani, F. Farias, E. Serna-6 (82 J. Carbone).

SIRENS

A. Cassar-6, G. Camilleri-6, W. Da Silva-6, M. Muniz-6, R. Tachikawa-6.5, S. Cipriott, A. Cini-6, P. Bento-6 (89 I. Kolev), S. Arab-6 (57 K. Sano), G. Ventura-6, D. Jackson-6.

Referee: Glenn Tonna.

Yellow cards: Pulis, Muniz, Fonseca, Pacheco, Weder.

BOV Player of the match: Dylan Ciappara (Sta Lucia).

Sirens and Sta Lucia cancelled each other in a goalless draw at the Centenary Stadium.

It is may be still early in the season but both team knew that there were high stakes in the match as win for either side would have enabled them to move out of the relegation zone.

Sirens looked the more adventurous side as they created the better chances even though they played for more than an hour with a player less following the dismissal of Sean Cipriott.

But the St Paul’s Bay side could not find a way past Sta Lucia goalkeeper Dylan Ciappara and both teams had to settle for a point.

The first half produced few scoring chances as both teams were more concerned on not conceding rather than scoring a goal themselves.

