Santa Lucia left it till late to score twice and bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Hibernians as they beat Sirens 2-0.
Ironically, Sirens had the lion’s share of ball possession but the Santa Lucia goalkeeper was rarely tested. Santa Lucia, on other hand, opted for a more cautious approach, operating on counter attacks.
Undoubtedly the St Paul’s Bay side were disappointed to leave the Centenary Stadium empty-handed as they eyed another positive result following back-to-back wins over Hibernians and Gżira in their previous two matches.
