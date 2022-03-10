Sta Lucia striker Vito Plut has been named as the Elmo Player of the Month award for February, the Premier League club sponsors announced.

“Together with Santa Lucija Football Club, we are pleased to announce that Slovenian striker, Vito Plut has been awarded the Elmo Player of the Month for February 2022,” a statement said.

Santa Lucia president Robert Micallef said: “Vito has been outstanding in contributing to the strength of the team through his strong work ethic and performance, securing a high number of goals as well as assisting other team members on the pitch.

