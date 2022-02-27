BIRKIRKARA 2

Carniello 75, Valletta 88

SANTA LUCIA 3

Prates 22; Pisani 54p, Fonesca 63

BIKIKIRKARA

A. Sylla-4, E. Pepe-4, L. Montebello-4, K. Zammit-5, R. Scicluna-5 (78 F. Falcone), C. Attard-5, B. Ngissah-4 (60 Y. Yankam-5), O. Carniello-5 (90 P. Mbong), L. Aguirre-6, K. Bevis-4 (77 J.Valletta), J. Macedo-5.

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber-6, A. Prates-7, J. Pisani-6, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-7, P. Mota-8, V. Pluto-7, D.Valpoort-5.5 (80 J. Tanti), V. Filho-6.5, D. Xuereb-6.5, L. Fonesca-6.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow card: Ngissah, Pepe, Montebello, Fonesca, Attard, Aguirre, Mota, Xuereb.

BOV player of the match: Patrick Mota Silva (Santa Lucia).

Santa Lucia kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival with an impressive victory over Birkirkara.

Giovanni Tedesco’s side were a cut above their opponents for the majority of the match but the wounded Stripes played the final minutes with renewed vigour to change the complexion of the game.

Their spirited fightback frightened the life out of Santa Lucia as two goals in the space of 13 minutes brought Birkirkara within reach.

But the Saints held on to make an incredible double on their more-quoted opponents.

