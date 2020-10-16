STA LUCIA 2

Ante Rosero 53

Tachikawa 55

FLORIANA 1

Cheveresan 43

Sta Lucia produced arguably the biggest upset in the 2020-21 Premier League season when they came from a goal down to surprise champions Floriana by the odd goal in three at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a stunning outcome to a match which had initially seen the Greens in control after taking the lead late in the first half.

But on the restart, Sta Lucia came out with all guns blazing and two goals in the space of two second half minutes turned the match up side down as the Saints claimed their first win of this year’s league campaign.

The first half was devoid of scoring opportunities with the first scoring opportunity coming on 33 minutes when Marcelo Dias sped clear on the right and his cross found Ryan Camenzuli who failed to control the ball and Sta Lucia goalkeeper Andreas Vella was on hand to block.

At the other end, Alan da Silva Souza picked Jamie Zerafa but his effort was deflected to a corner.

Just before the half-time whistle, Floriana broke the stalemate. Camenzuli picked Flavio Cheveresan and the Brazilian blasted the ball past Vella.

After the break, Sta Lucia came out strongly and they managed to draw level on 53 minutes. Da Silva Souza won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Kevin Ante Rosero curled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Floriana looked stunned and Sta Lucia went on to grab a second goal two minutes later. Da Silva Souza found Rei Tachikawa in space and the Japanese winger squeezed the ball past the onrushing Spiteri and into the net.