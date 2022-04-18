Lorenzo Soares Fonseca was the toast of Sta Lucia FC last night as the Brazilian defender headed home the winner that propelled the Saints into the semi-finals of the FA Trophy after a 1-0 win over Gżira United.

It was a historic result for Sta Lucia who will be playing in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy for the first time in the club’s history where they will take on Valletta next month.

All in all the Saints deserved their qualification as they produced the better play, particularly in the first half but were denied by an in-form Darijan Zarkov in the Gżira goal.

After the break, Gżira grew into the contest but in the end, it was Sta Lucia who struck the killer blow to the delight of their fans.

