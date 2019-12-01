SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

STA LUCIA 2

Rosero 55

Mendoza 90

Sta Lucia took advantage of two deflected goals to eliminate Sliema Wanderers from the FA Trophy.

Sliema were relieved last Sunday after their team finally reacted to their poor start to the season with a handsomely win over Sta Lucia.

Fate would have it that these team would meet again after a week. So, given the nature of a cup-tie, the two sides were adamant on reaching the fourth round of the FA Trophy to have the last laugh over one another.

Yet, Sta Lucia’s penchant to hurt their opponents when least expected was the key of their victory which killed off Sliema’s hopes to add to their record 21 triumphs in the competition.

This result piles more pressure on Sliema coach Alfonso Greco who knew that the Wanderers’ only realistic hopes of silverware rested on the FA Trophy but there was nothing on display yesterday to suggest that was a viable option.

Infact, the Wanderers’ newly-found confidence was undone by St Lucia who took up the driving seat from the word ‘go’ to end up worthy winners.

The Sliema coach rang the changes as Mark Scerri, Jean Paul Farrugia, Goran Adamovic and Juan Cruz Gill were drafted into the first team as Edmond Agius was relegated to the bench.

On his part, Sta Lucia mentor Oliver Spiteri assigned the central midfield roles to Jamie Zerafa and Adam Magri Overand.

After seven minutes, Jean Paul Farrugia floated a cross for Juri Cisotti who advanced before driving a shot that was saved by Ryan Caruana.

Gabriel Bohrer whipped in a dipping free kick but Entonjo Elezaj tipped the ball over the bar.

David Mendoza managed to put the ball into the net on 28 minutes but his ‘goal’ was ruled out for dangerous play.

Just before the break, Kevin Ante Rosero created space for himself on the left flank before unleashing a shot which was blocked by Elezaj.

The Colombian striker was a constant source of danger for Sliema with his skilful runs with the ball.

But after the change of ends, he exploited his dead ball skills, albeit with the aid of the defensive wall. His free-kick took a deflection to finish beyond Elezaj’s reach and into the net.

Sta Lucia maintained the edge and it was Elezaj’s good block that denied Diego Segura.

Ten minutes from time, Rei Tachikawa put a headed touch to a free-kick by Camilo Escobar which went just wide with Elezaj beaten.

On 88 minutes, Kurt Shaw was expelled for a ‘last-man’ foul on Ante Rosero who punished Sliema’s flat-out approach.

With Sliema in disarray, Elezaj touched the ball outside his box and from the resulting free-kick, Mendoza sealed the Saints’ qualification when he made it 2-0 when his deflected inswinger wrong-footed the goalkeeper.