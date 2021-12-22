Sta Lucia FC decided not to take the field for their U-19 youth match against Naxxar Lions after discovering a number of COVID-19 cases in their squad despite the MFA ruling that the match should still go ahead as there were no risks.

The Saints were due to face the Lions on Tuesday but a day before the match one of the players from the Sta Lucia U-19 squad tested positive for COVID-19 while they had three other players who were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and were due to take the test.

“Yesterday, our youth U-19 team did not field a team for their match against Naxxar FC,” Sta Lucia FC said in a statement.

“The reason is simply that the day before a youth player tested positive to COVID-19 and on the day of the match we were informed that three more youth players woke up sick, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and were due to take the test.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta