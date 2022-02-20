SANTA LUCIA 2

Pulis 4, Plut 62

VALLETTA 1

Sala 71

SANTA LUCIA

J. Haber-6.5, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6, N. Pisani-6, G. Conti-6, P. Silva Mota-6.5, V. Plut-6.5 (77 A. Da Silva), M. Valpoort-6 (77 J. Tanti), V. Prestes Filho-6.5, D. Xuereb-6.5, L. Soares Fonseca-6.

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-5.5, J. Borg-6, R. Camilleri-5.5, L. Murillo-5.5 (58 H. Dilaver), C. Gauci-6, A. Zammit-6 (85 M. Sansone), E. Pena Beltre-6, I. Curjuric-6, E. Sala-6, M. Fontanella-6, K. Tulimieri-5.5 (58 L. Campos).

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Yellow cards: Tulimieri, Haber, Mota.

BOV Player of the Match: Vito Plut (Sta Lucija).

An early goal by Nicholas Pulis paved the way for Santa Lucia as they defeated Valletta 2-1 to return to winning ways while piling more misery on the Citizens as they suffer a fourth successive defeat.

Santa Lucia are still second from bottom but move to just four points behind tenth-placed Balzan and five behind Valletta and Mosta.

The Citizens, on the other hand, continue to disappoint as they suffered their seventh defeat in eight matches and chances of making it to the top six are getting slimmer.

Coach Danilo Doncic welcomed back Ryan Camilleri and Eslit Sala while Andrea Zammit and Kevin Tulimieri were named in the starting line-up following the heavy defeat to Hibernians. On the other hand, coach Giovanni Tedesco named an unchanged team following the draw with Sliema in their last outing.

