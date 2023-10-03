Naxxar Lions coach George Vella believes that his team’s emphatic win over fellow relegation strugglers Santa Lucia was a great injection of confidence for his players as the newly promoted side secured their first victory on their return to the top flight.

On Sunday, the Lions were at their clinical best as they punished an erratic defensive performance from Santa Lucia. Goals from Pablo Garcia, Edson Farias, and Joao Vitor handed them an emphatic victory that lifted the team outside of the relegation zone on the four-point mark level with Gżira United.

At the start of the season, Naxxar Lions were seen as one of the major candidates for a swift return to the Challenge League, particularly after the Northerners operated on a more moderate transfer budget than their other top-flight rivals, as well as banking on their club’s youth talent.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...