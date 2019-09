The venue of the Fewġa Klassika (Classical Breeze) concert in Sta Luċija on Tuesday evening has been moved to San Piju X parish church because of the weather.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

The concert is presented by the local council and was originally meant to have been held in the Chinese Garden.

It will feature the St Paul Chamber Ensemble and the Anacrusis Choir.

The activity will raise funds for Dar tal-Providenza.