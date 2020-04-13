Half of the works on the new Sta Luċija road tunnels has been completed, Prime Minister Robert Abela was told during a tour of the project on Monday.

The project is set for completion by year's end.

It will facilitate the flow of traffic from the new Marsa junction towards the southern part of the island, with two 'cut-and-cover' 90-metre tunnels beneath the Santa Luċija roundabout linking Addolorata Hill with Tal-Barrani Road.

The old roundabout above the tunnels will be rebuilt to a new design that will facilitate access to Santa Luċija, Paola and Tarxien.

A nearby jogging track is being redesigned and rebuilt, with the project also involving the upgrading of the Tal-Barrani Road pedestrian subway to make it accessible to cyclists and to persons with disability, as well as a new 1km shared pedestrian and cycling path connecting Santa Luċija to Marsa.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, said that projects such as this demonstrated the government’s commitment to improving the infrastructure.

He thanked all those involved in the project.

The prime minister was shown around by, among others, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

The minister said Infrastructure Malta had taken measures to protect the workers from COVID-19 but it had also taken the opportunity of quieter roads to hasten works especially in areas that require traffic deviations.

The agency is working on several major projects including the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass improvements, the Central Link Project, the Marsa Junction Project and several residential roads across Malta.

How the tunnels will look on completion.

Infrastructure Malta said the excavation and formation of 130-metre approach ramps to the tunnels on either side of the roundabout is nearing completion.

Most of the retaining walls of the approach ramps are ready. 398 precast reinforced concrete panels are being used to form these walls. The construction of the slip roads is in progress. In the coming months, the slip roads will be used as temporary diversion lanes while the final part of the tunnel structure is being built in place of the roundabout.

Infrastructure Malta is also replacing a major underground potable water distribution pipeline in the same area. It is laying several kilometres of underground cable ducts for internet, traffic management ICT systems and other telecommunication networks. New reservoirs and 2.7 kilometres of storm water pipes are also included in this project.