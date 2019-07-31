The Save Sta Luċija Open Spaces Network expressed concern on Tuesday that infrastructural works are continuing at the locality despite the discovery of archaeological remains on the site of the former jogging track area.

“The network is deeply concerned by the fact that infrastructural works are still ongoing while archaeological investigations have not yet been concluded. The Network calls on the authorities to halt the works until the archaeological evaluations are concluded and made public,” it said in a statement.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Malta confirmed the discoveries when questioned by Times of Malta on Monday.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage formally announced the discovery after the network posted a series of photos of the discoveries.

The discoveries include an underground shaft and rock-cut tomb-like structures. They were found during works on an underpass.

The network said it was also concerned that Infrastructure Malta did not inform the public when these archaeological remains were first discovered.

“Were it not for civic-minded citizens who alerted the Network about these findings, the public would still be in the dark about these findings.”

It urged the authorities to publish details, such as age of the remains, number of tombs and type of structures, found so far. Representatives of archaeological NGOs and members of the media should also be allowed to see the findings on site, it said.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesman said on Monday that the area was cordoned off and covered. The routes of various services which were originally due to pass through the site, including power lines, water pipes and telecommunication cables, have now been changed.