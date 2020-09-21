Work is well in hand on a revamp of the Sta Venera tunnels, starting from structural maintenance.

The project involves work and a clean-up on the tunnel's portals and linings and will be followed by the installation of new lighting, automatic incident detection cameras and fire systems.

Traffic is being diverted, mostly at night, to facilitate operations.

The €10 million project, first announced in February 2019, also involves similar work on the tunnels at Ta’ Giorni, Tal-Qroqq and Kirkop.

It is being carried out by Infrastructure Malta.