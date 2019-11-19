Joseph Mbong is attracting the interest of Norwegian side Stabaek, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta international wing back has been one of the shining lights for the national team in recent months and despite his relative young age he has managed to establish into the senior squad under the charge of coach Ray Farrugia.

A club official from Hibernians FC confirmed to Times of Malta that Mbong had been on the radar of Stabaek for several months.

In fact, in the last week, officials from Stabaek made the trip to Spain to watch Mbong in Malta’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Spain and were also at the National Stadium for Monday’s qualifier against Norway.

Hibernians FC made it clear that they have yet to receive an official approach for the services of Mbong from the Norwegian top-flight side.

During his career, Mbong has already had the opportunity to play for an overseas club.

In fact, in 2017 he joined Croatian side Inter Zapresic for the second part of the 2016-17 season but failed to earn a permanent contract with the club.

Mbong has made nine appearance for the Paolites in the BOV Premier League this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Stabaek are in the latter part of their league season in Norway, and are currently ninth in the standings with 36 points after 28 matches.