The collegiate church of the Immaculate Conception in Cospicua is today hosting the Coro e Orchestra Ghislieri directed by Giulio Prandi, who will be performing the Stabat Mater versions by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and Emanuele Rincón D’astorga (1680-1757) as well as the Dixit Dominus by Baldassarre Galuppi (1706-1785).

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For more information, log on to www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt. Tickets are available from www.kultura.mt.