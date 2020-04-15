A man accused of stabbing another man has been granted bail after nine days in preventive arrest at the courts’ lockup, due to recently introduced COVID-19 measures.

Ryan Refalo, a 28-year old Cospicua resident, stands accused of stabbing a man during a violent confrontation at Wied ic-Cawsli, Qormi on April 3.

The suspect aggressor had been tracked down by the police after allegedly fleeing the scene.

Refalo had pleaded not guilty to charges when he was arraigned on April 5 and had been remanded in custody after a magistrate refused his request for bail, given that the alleged victim had yet to testify.

Suspects denied bail are generally taken to Corradino Correctional Facility. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all people due to enter CCF must undergo a 14-day quarantine period first, to prevent the virus from entering the state prison.

As a result, Refalo was held at the police lock-up, which is generally used by investigators to detain suspects prior to their arraignment.

This fact was highlighted by the man’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, who argued that Refalo should be granted bail as the lockup was not the right place to detain people for extended periods of time.

In a decree delivered in chambers, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request, ordering the accused’s release from preventive arrest against a deposit of €5,000, a personal guarantee of €15,000, the signing of the bail book on a daily basis and a curfew.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.